UK dentist takes grandmother on dream trip to Paris, netizens are touched. Watch

Trending News: A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a UK-based dentist named Dr Usama Ahmed and his beloved grandmother. Dr Ahmed's touching gesture of taking his grandmother on a trip to Paris has captured the hearts of many netizens. The viral video, shared on Instagram by Dr Ahmed, showcases his grandmother's joy as she explores the charming streets of Paris and indulges in a delightful shopping spree with her family.

The reason behind this memorable journey stems from Dr Ahmed's deep appreciation for his grandmother's role in his life. Having been raised by her, he felt a strong desire to provide her with the best experiences in her golden years. Determined to fulfil his grandmother's dreams, he planned a trip to the enchanting city of Paris, a place she had always longed to visit. This heartfelt act of gratitude and love resonated with netizens across the globe.

Since its upload, the video has garnered an astounding 3.1 million views and 347k likes on Instagram, captivating viewers with the heartfelt connection between Dr Ahmed and his grandmother. Many individuals expressed their admiration for the bond shared by the two. "THIS IS THE DEFINITION OF SUCCESS! no money - no career - no job in this world can get you this! Mash Allah keep doing it for all of us who couldn't," a user commented. "You are lucky that you could atleast fulfill your dreams with grandmother. My grandfather died before I could become something to do something for him like this. Really appreciate humans like you," another user wrote. "Sweetest thing I have watched today ! Say hi to granny," a third added.

