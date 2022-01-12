'Time Traveller' makes bizarre claims for 2022, says alien civilisation will be discovered on Earth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

For ages, scientists have been wondering and trying to spot signs that can give them clues about extraterrestrial beings. Multiple tv shows and films have been made on aliens and their conquests on Earth, but what if you're told that there once existed an alien civilisation right here on your planet? A time traveller' has made prophecies about the year 2022. While the authenticity of these 'predictions' is questionable, they surely give its readers a pondering figment.

Likewise, an anonymous TikToker has recently made bizarre claims about 2022. As per Indiatimes.com, the user with the account @pasttimetravel says in August 2022, an underground alien race will be discovered on Earth. Apparently, these predictions have gone viral on social media. The user alleged that people call them 'fake' time traveller but they could confirm they are not faking it. They have mentioned three dates in the video. March 15, June 22 and August 2.

On March 15, a volcano would explode to form an ash cloud over half the world. Whereas, on June 22, a plane would go missing for a month before returning. There's more. Continuing further, the video claims that while the duration of the missing plane would be longer, those onboard would insist that were gone only for three hours.

Lastly, specifically, on August 2, human beings would communicate with an 'underground civilisation'.

Is this true or is this fake, we don't really know. But, it is intriguing enough to assume the consequences if this turns out to be true!