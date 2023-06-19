TikToker gets stuck inside massive water slide, yells for help. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER TikToker gets stuck inside massive water slide

Trending News: A video of a Malaysian man getting stuck in a waterslide has taken the internet by storm. The TikTok clip, which has amassed over 43 million views, captures the man, known as Jami, as he enters the slide through a trap door and starts his thrilling descent. At first, everything seems to be going smoothly as Jami navigates the twisting slide. However, about halfway down, he suddenly comes to a halt before gaining speed once again. Clearly alarmed, he tries to crawl through the narrow passage, desperately calling for help.

Fortunately, his pleas are answered when a vigilant park employee rips open the top portion of the slide to rescue Jami. The incident occurred at the Penang Escape Theme Park in the Southwest Penang Island District of Malaysia, as revealed in the TikTok video. Viewers expressed a mix of concern and amusement over the video.

One person remarked, "You can see he was panicking," while another humorously added, "New fear unlocked." Some speculated that the man's choice of clothing, specifically his track pants, might have contributed to the unexpected stops. Jami acknowledged this observation, replying, "lesson learned." While the experience may have been a nerve-wracking one for Jami, his misadventure has entertained millions of viewers and sparked discussions about waterpark safety and wardrobe choices.

