Stranger Things title theme gets Indian twist from music maestro Ilaiyaraaja; fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Ilaiyaraaja gives twist to Stranger Things song

Highlights The first volume of the fourth season will premiere on Netflix on May 27th

The second volume which will release on July 1

The fourth season of Stranger Things will pick up after the Battle of Starcourt

Stranger Things title theme has got an Indian twist from music maestro Ilaiyaraaja ahead of its release on Friday (May 27) in a new music video. The series' unique soundtrack has been loved by the fans globally and Netflix recent collaboration just added more fun to it. Ilaiyaraaja's rendition of the iconic Stranger Things opening theme launched by Netflix has left fans wanting for more. The new track is a fusion of Western and Indian classical music. Sharing the video on official Instagram, the streaming giant announced that the show ill be available in Tamil and Telugu also. "MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA'S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN! Stranger Things is coming soon in Tamil and Telugu," the caption read.

Watch the music video below:

The 2 minutes music video released by Netflix showcases classic Stranger Things elements and also features Illaiyaraja.

Fans reactions

One of the user wrote, "This is crazy lit." Another said, "Outstanding." "Goosebumps," commented another fan. A user also requested the makers to release it on spotify, "Release it on Spotify!!!" A user said, "Why is this so good."

About Stranger Things

The first seven episodes of the nine-episode fourth season will drop on May 27 and the final two episodes will be released on July 1 as Volume 2. It had previously been announced that the fourth season will air in two parts.

Volume 1 will pick up six months following the conclusion of Season 3, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall, the outlet reported earlier. 'Stranger Things' stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.