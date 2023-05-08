15-foot-long king cobra found in car: Viral video shows daring rescue by snake catcher

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 15-foot-long king cobra found in car

Trending News: Snakes, with their ability to stealthily slither into the most inconspicuous locations, have earned a reputation that strikes fear into the hearts of many. However, encounters with these fascinating reptiles are more common than one might think, as they possess a remarkable talent for blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Recently, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer renowned for sharing captivating wildlife content, shared a bone-chilling video of a King Cobra rescue, which unfolded under the concealment of a car.

The King Cobra plays a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem as an essential component of the food chain, the IFS officer informed in his tweet. In the video, a colossal King Cobra measuring approximately 15 feet in length is skillfully captured by a trained snake catcher wielding a pointed pole. With finesse and expertise, he secures the massive serpent and directs it towards a long bag. Following the procedure, the snake is released back into its natural habitat, deep within the forest.

Internet users were captivated by the video, showering accolades upon the skilled snake catcher for his commendable dexterity and expertise. One viewer shared their own experience, stating, "Great video. I have witnessed venom collection in a snake park in Tamil Nadu and witnessed their exceptional proficiency." Another individual commented, "Warmth lures them to venture! It's fantastic to witness the rescue and release efforts."

Watch the viral video of snake rescuer catching 15-foot-long king cobra found in car here:

Expressing concern for the conservation of these magnificent creatures, a third commentator emphasized their importance, stating, "These Magnificent animals are India's pride. Sadly, they are subject to extensive abuse by humans. Their survival is gravely threatened due to our actions. We must take measures to protect and preserve them." A fourth viewer appreciated the daring snake catcher's skill, remarking, "Observe how adeptly he handles the massive serpent." Another user commended the snake catcher's handling technique, simply commenting, "Classic handling."

The King Cobra, as described by National Geographic, possesses the ability to rear up and make eye contact with an adult human. Furthermore, a single bite from this formidable serpent contains a potent neurotoxin capable of killing twenty individuals.

