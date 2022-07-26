Sawan Shivratri: Social Media abuzz with wishes, videos & pics as people celebrate Lord Shiva's day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, the month of Sawan began on July 14 and will last till August 12. It is a festival that is celebrated every year to honour Lord Shiva. Offering prayers to Bholenath and Goddess Parvati during this period is considered auspicious. On Sawan Shivratri, people walk miles to Lord Shiva's temple to offer milk and other edibles like fruits to the Lord. Devotees of Lord Shiva also observe a fast to seek his blessings.

Shiva temples across North India perform special puja during Sawan month. While all this is happening offline, the netizens are also celebrating the festival online. They shared wishes, videos and photos to celebrate the festival on social media. Check out some of the wishes shared on the internet by Lord Shiva devotees:

