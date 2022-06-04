Qutub Minar lights up ahead of World Environment Day. Watch the beautiful video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Qutub Minar

The Qutub Minar was illuminated with muti-coloured lights on the eve of World Environment Day with a special message. The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually to urge people to protect nature from widespread environmental damage. Dropping the beautiful video of Qutub Minar, ANI tweeted, "Delhi: Ahead of World Environment Day Qutub Minar is all lit up with a projected message of 'Don't Choose Extinction.'" The video garnered a lot of attention from the netizens.

The theme for this year’s celebration of World Environment Day is 'Only One Earth.' It is the United Nations' flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

The global event, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), was first observed on June 5, 1973. This year, World Environment Day will take place in Sweden and marks the 50th anniversary of the UN conference in 1972, referred to as Stockholm+50.