Passengers go wild with Haryanvi dance party on flight, groove to Sapna Choudhary song. Watch

Trending News: Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanvi dancer with over 5 million Instagram followers, is known for her electrifying performances that get crowds jumping on their feet. Her shows have seen thousands of fans gather to watch her perform, with even an elderly man shaking a leg in the audience once. But now, a new video has taken the internet by storm, featuring a group of passengers dancing to one of Sapna's hit songs on a flight.

The video, which has gone viral in just six days, shows the group putting up a fantastic performance to the popular Haryanvi song, "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal". Shared by emcee Jay Karmani, also known as Anchor JK, the clip has sparked chatter among social media users and has already gained over 38k views. In the video, passengers can be seen grooving to the beat in the aisle of the airplane, with Jay Karmani leading the way behind the crowd with a boombox blasting the song.

While some social media users expressed concern over the safety of such an activity on a flight, others loved the infectious energy of the impromptu dance party and praised the passengers' moves. "How can it be possible shameful where are crews," a user commented. "Full Power," another added. "Super," a third added along with heart emojis. Released in 2018, "Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal" has become a popular party anthem, and this video takes the song to new heights – quite literally!

Watch the viral video of passengers grooving to popular Haryanvi song on flight here:

