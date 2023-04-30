Passengers come together to push stalled bus, Mumbai Police shares touching video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Passengers come together to push stalled bus

Trending News: Mumbai is known for its indomitable spirit, and this was on full display when a BEST bus broke down near a flyover. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral, several passengers can be seen coming together to push the stalled vehicle. What makes the video even more special is that it captures the essence of Mumbai - a city where people from all walks of life come together in times of need.

The video was initially shared on Twitter by a user named Medoh, who captioned it with the following words: "Good morning, So this is the precious moment when those people ignoring the busy schedule and helping each other for a moment, Doesn't matter how much you late or up to but helping each other is all we do!" The Mumbai Police retweeted the video, adding their own message: "Mumbai Moments - Ctrl+S! The strength of Mumbai is in its every 'Mumbaikars' hand. Our friend in Khaki saw it and added extra support to boost the city."

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 14k views, 400 likes and numerous comments. People from all over the world praised the passengers for their unity and spirit. One user wrote, "Amazing! No Hindu, No Muslim, No Gender, No Discrimination. Just amazing Human Beings." Another added, "Do it unitedly, we will succeed." A third person said, "Trust me, this is only in Mumbai," while a fourth commented, "Tow truck should have done this job but they must be busy elsewhere." And a fifth user simply wrote, "Aamchi Mumbai."

Watch the viral video of Mumbai passengers coming together to push stalled bus here:

