Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Passengers come together to push stalled bus, Mumbai Police shares touching video. Watch

Passengers come together to push stalled bus, Mumbai Police shares touching video. Watch

The Mumbai Police are known for their witty and thought-provoking social media posts. But this time, they shared a video that showcases the best of the city - its people.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2023 15:59 IST
Passengers come together to push stalled bus
Image Source : TWITTER Passengers come together to push stalled bus

Trending News: Mumbai is known for its indomitable spirit, and this was on full display when a BEST bus broke down near a flyover. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral, several passengers can be seen coming together to push the stalled vehicle. What makes the video even more special is that it captures the essence of Mumbai - a city where people from all walks of life come together in times of need.

The video was initially shared on Twitter by a user named Medoh, who captioned it with the following words: "Good morning, So this is the precious moment when those people ignoring the busy schedule and helping each other for a moment, Doesn't matter how much you late or up to but helping each other is all we do!" The Mumbai Police retweeted the video, adding their own message: "Mumbai Moments - Ctrl+S! The strength of Mumbai is in its every 'Mumbaikars' hand. Our friend in Khaki saw it and added extra support to boost the city."

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 14k views, 400 likes and numerous comments. People from all over the world praised the passengers for their unity and spirit. One user wrote, "Amazing! No Hindu, No Muslim, No Gender, No Discrimination. Just amazing Human Beings." Another added, "Do it unitedly, we will succeed." A third person said, "Trust me, this is only in Mumbai," while a fourth commented, "Tow truck should have done this job but they must be busy elsewhere." And a fifth user simply wrote, "Aamchi Mumbai."

Watch the viral video of Mumbai passengers coming together to push stalled bus here:

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News