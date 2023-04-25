Pakistani bride’s brother wears Money Heist costume to steal groom's jooti. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani bride’s brother wears Money Heist costume

Trending News: Money Heist, the hit Spanish television series, has taken the world by storm with its gripping storyline and unforgettable characters. People all around the world have become fans of the show, and some have even started incorporating elements of it into their daily lives, such as the viral video of a Pakistani wedding featuring a "jooti heist" done in the style of the show.

The video features the bride's brother dressed in red overalls and a Salvador Dali mask, performing a heist to steal the groom's shoes in a fun-filled wedding. The brother dances to a desi version of Bella Ciao, the theme song of the show, as he runs to the stage and steals the groom's shoes.

The video, which was shared by the bride on Instagram, has garnered over 2.7 million views, 124k likes and received an overwhelming response from viewers. Many viewers expressed their delight at the unique concept, with some commenting that they would love to try out the ritual in Money Heist style themselves.

The "joota chupai" is a popular ritual in desi weddings, where the groom's shoes are stolen by the bride's sisters or friends, and the groom has to pay a sum of money to get them back. However, the viral video took the ritual to a whole new level, adding a touch of drama and entertainment to the event.

