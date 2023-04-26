North West's hilarious hair fix after head kiss leaves netizens in stitches. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER North West's hilarious hair fix

Trending News: The internet has a new favourite viral video, and it stars none other than Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter, North. The video captured North fixing her hair immediately after being hugged and given a forehead kiss by Kim's

hairstylist, Chris Appleton. The incident occurred at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards on April 23, where Appleton was receiving his Hair Artist of the Year award.

In the video, North stands next to her mother at the podium while Appleton comes in to give her a hug and kiss on the forehead. The 9-year-old then quickly moves off to the side, where she can be seen fixing her edges with a very conscious and hilarious expression on her face. The clip has since gone viral and taken the internet by storm, with multiple social media accounts sharing the same video.

Watch the viral video of North West's hilarious hair fix after head kiss here:

The video has garnered a lot of attention, with nearly 6 million views and many Twitter users praising North's confident and sassy attitude. Some even claim that North is already a force to be reckoned with and will undoubtedly follow in her famous parents' footsteps. "Mood," a user commented. "Bro she is so funny," another user wrote.

This isn't the first time North has made waves on social media. Earlier, she dressed up as her father, Kanye West, complete with a painted-on beard, mustache, and eyebrows. The video went viral and once again showed North's playful and confident personality.

