Movie theatre employee with jaw-dropping popcorn serving skills goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER popcorn serving skills

Trending News: Get ready for some popcorn magic! A video of popcorn being served in a movie theatre has taken the internet by storm. It wasn't just the delicious buttery popcorn that caught everyone's attention, but also the impressive and stylish way it was served. The viral video was initially shared on Twitter by user @Bornakang, who found it on TikTok posted by @oanderle.

The video showed a talented theatre employee named Jason Grosboll, serving popcorn in a truly unique style. He skillfully tossed the popcorn box in the air, spinning it around with flair to amaze the customers. The video was filmed in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, and Jason's exceptional serving skills created quite a spectacle. The addition of extra butter made the popcorn even more tempting. As the caption rightly exclaimed, "I know that popcorn was good as he**."

Watch the viral video here:

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 10.2 million views and 127k likes in a short period. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the popcorn-serving staff member. One user commented, "Popcorn like this be gone before the movie even starts," while another expressed their craving, saying, "I am craving cinema popcorn right now!" Many others appreciated Jason's dedication, with one comment stating, "Whatever job you do, do it the best you can always." Some agreed, recognizing the value of bringing joy to work, saying, "People who make their own fun at their job are doing it right."

Read More Trending News