Man plays Raanjhanaa song Tum Tak on violin at Banaras ghat, steals hearts online. Watch

Trending News: There is something about a well-executed violin cover that captivates audiences all over the world. This is why it comes as no surprise that a video of a man playing the famous Bollywood song Tum Tak on the violin has gone viral. The video was shared on Instagram by Yadnesh Raikar, a musician, violinist and composer from Mumbai. It shows him playing Tum Tak on his violin at a ghat in Banaras. "Banaras jaake yeh nahi bajaya toh kya kiya!" reads the caption of the post, which translates to "What's the point of going to Banaras if you don't play this?"

The video quickly gained popularity and garnered 292k views and 25k likes. The reel has received numerous comments from users who were impressed by Yadnesh's performance. Some of the comments on the post read, "This is everything," and "Bliss." The Tum Tak violin cover by Yadnesh Raikar is a beautiful rendition of the song. The way he has adapted the song for the violin showcases his musical talent and creativity.

Watch the viral video of Tum Tak violin cover by Yadnesh Raikar here:

The music for Tum Tak was composed by the legendary AR Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The song was sung by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, and was featured in the Bollywood movie Raanjhanaa.

