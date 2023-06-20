Man forced to walk on seats to reach toilet in jam-packed train. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man forced to walk on train seats to reach toilet

Trending News: In a widely circulated video on social media, a man's unusual journey to the train toilet has caught the attention of many viewers. The clip, shared on Twitter by user @abhijeet_dipke, showcases a crowded train where all the seats and the coach floor are occupied by people. In order to reach the toilet, the man in the video is seen climbing on top of the seats and walking on them to navigate through the crowd.

@abhijeet_dipke captioned the video by stating that it was sent to him by his cousin, who was travelling on the train. He also humorously thanked the Ministry of Railways for turning train journeys into adventure sports. Since its upload just a day ago, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views and continues to attract more attention. Numerous users have liked and commented on the post, expressing their thoughts on the situation.

One Twitter user commented that similar conditions could be observed in third AC coaches as well. Another user mentioned how this scenario is becoming increasingly common in general coaches of long-distance trains, where there are only a few general coaches with air conditioning, and most of the coaches are sleepers. They also noted that the price of a general ticket per kilometre is possibly the cheapest in the world. Yet another user shared their own experience, stating that they encountered a similar situation while travelling on the Purushottam Express, even with a reservation, in a sleeper coach.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News