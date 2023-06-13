Is this optical illusion 2D or 3D? Mind-bending viral video leaves netizens baffled

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Optical illusion

Trending News: Optical illusions have always captivated people, and social media is a treasure trove of these mind-bending visual puzzles. They can range from images of people with strangely elongated legs to photographs that seem to show Earth from outer space. The internet is brimming with a vast collection of these intriguing illusions. One of the latest additions to this ever-growing list is an optical illusion featuring rotating circles. This black-and-white illusion creates a remarkable 3D effect that catches your attention instantly. But is it really what it seems?

A Twitter user named Massimo shared a video of these rotating circles, accompanied by a caption that explains the illusion. "These rotating circles trick you into believing the shapes are 3D, but they're not," the caption states. In the video, we see the circles spinning on a wooden pole, initially giving the impression of a three-dimensional object. However, as the video progresses, it becomes clear that things are not as they appear.

Watch the viral video here:

Since being shared on Twitter a day ago, the optical illusion video has garnered over 500k views, and the numbers continue to rise rapidly. It has also received thousands of likes and a flurry of comments from amazed Twitter users.

One user commented, "Whoa, that's trippy. At first, I thought it was flat, then I was like, no, it comes out, then surprise." Another user wrote, "Okay, you got me. Even without rotating, I can already see it in 3D. It looks like a megaphone shape with an ice cream cone inside." A third user added, "Well, I thought it was convex until I saw the end."

