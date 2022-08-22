'House of Dragon' memes take over Twitter after Game of Thrones prequel releases

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GUILTYMOWGLI Fans are sharing memes on House of Dragon

‘House of Dragon’ is an official prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’. In the last season of GoT, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) died at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington). Her death left the fans of GoT in a shocking dilemma, after which the makers of the show and HBO promised its audiences that they would return with the game of iron throne in ‘House of Dragon’. This prequel is set in Westeros about 200 years before the event of ‘Game of Thrones’.

NOTE: The story contains spoilers for House of The Dragon episode 1

Currently, fans are showing their excitement for ‘House of Dragon’ and sharing its memes on the internet. It is said to be the first of several spin-off series that is planned by HBO. The show is known to introduce Starks, Lannisters, Baratheons, and Tyrells, among others. In the brand new series, the audience will be introduced to several new Targaryens. But, one thing which is coming up in everyone’s mind is, how are the core characters connected with Daenerys Targaryen.

Netizens Reactions:

While sharing these questions on Twitter one user wrote, “Ughh…..how I’ve missed the unnecessary violence”. Another user wrote, “all of us when we heard the infamous "Dracarys", “Me recognizing locations and names in #HouseoftheDragon”, wrote the third user.

Have a look at some more memes here:

The only child of King Aerys II, Daenerys ruled Game of Thrones. The fans of this show think that she had a shade of her father, who is also known as Mad King. If we go by the timeline of House of Dragon, it is clear that the connection will not be seen in the spin-off series at an early stage but her connection with the lead Targaryen family members will be shown later.

Season one of House of Dragon features King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’arcy) as lead Targaryens

Also Read: House of the Dragon Episode 1 Review: Game of Thrones spin-off gets off to a flyer with more fire

Also Read: House of The Dragon: Do you need to watch Game of Thrones to enjoy spin-off featuring more dragons?

Read More Trending News