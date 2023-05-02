Girls in Indian outfits dance to O Rangrez, leave netizens mesmerized. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Girls in Indian outfits dance to O Rangrez

Trending News: Dance reels have taken social media by storm, and it's no surprise why. From ballet to hip-hop and everything in between, dance clips are often captivating and mesmerizing to watch, leaving viewers in awe of the performers' talents. Recently, a new dance video has gone viral, showcasing the beauty and grace of two women as they dance to the song O Rangrez from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The video was shared on Instagram by user riyashetty625 and has since amassed over 4 million views and 637k likes. In the clip, the two women, dressed in kurtas, move in perfect unison to the song's beats. Their graceful movements and fluid choreography have captured the attention of viewers worldwide, with many commenting on the post to express their admiration.

One viewer wrote, "Graceful performance," while another added, "It was so smooth." A third praised the duo's choreography, stating, "You both nailed it." The beauty of the performance also left a lasting impression on many, with one viewer expressing, "For the first time, I felt my heart melting by watching someone dance in a way so beautiful that I could watch this countless times."

Watch the viral video of girls in Indian outfits dancing to O Rangrez here:

The song O Rangrez, sung by Javed Bashir and Shreya Ghoshal and picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, is known for its intricate melody and soulful lyrics.

