Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress: Meme fest begins on Twitter, netizens share hilarious jokes

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress: A prominent member of the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad ended his nearly 50-year-old association with the national political party. In his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Azad cited the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir. This might be a great political hit for the nation but for the netizens, it was another topic of memes. Twitter was flooded with hilarious jokes as Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation news surfaced in the public domain.

Check out some of the funny memes that are going to leave you with rib-tickling laughter.

