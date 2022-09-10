Ganpati Visarjan 2022: Devotees drop photos & videos bidding emotional goodbye to Ganesha, say 'dubara ana'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ATHARVAKATWEET Ganpati Visarjan 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 comes to an end on September 9, with a huge procession carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha marking the culmination of the 10-day long festival on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. On this day, the immersion of Lord Ganpati’s idol takes place in a river, sea or water and finally, after. Several families, pandal organisers and organisations participated in the immersion of Ganesh Idol at the end of a 10-day-long Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people. ALSO READ: Hyderabad: Balapur Lord Ganesha laddu fetches Rs 24 lakh in auction, weighs 21 Kg

On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings. Heartwarming scenes were witnessed during Ganpati Visarjan this year as people bid goodbye to Bappa. A user wrote, "Challe bappa! This farewell hurts after 10 days of celebrations & sheer joy in the house! Pudhchya varshi lavkar yaa. #GanpatiVisarjan." Another said, "With teary eyes, we all bid farewell to our Ganpati Bappa hoping that his arrival comes earlier next year #GanpatiBappaMorya #GanpatiVisarjan."

Read More Trending News