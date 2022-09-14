Elon Musk, now 'Naughtius Maximus', tweets popcorn emoji as whistleblower testifies before lawmakers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a popcorn emoji and changed his profile name to "Naughtius Maximus" on Twitter, as he goes through a bitter battle over the $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform. Musk's updated Twitter bio now reads, "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison" and his display image is one from his childhood. Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

It is an English synonym of the word naughty to the maximum which means someone who, specifically as a child, has a bad behaviour to the maximum.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry. His mother is Maye Musk, a model and dietitian born in Canada and raised in South Africa. His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot. Elon Musk has a younger brother Kimbal and a younger sister Tosca. ALSO READ: Elon Musk has solution for ailing NASA's Artemis 1 mission that will finally land astronauts on moon

The name change came as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO's $44 billion takeover bid. The vote came as his legal team is in a court battle to get out of the deal. Twitter has sued Elon Musk for allegedly breaching the deal agreement. The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.

Musk has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Twitter since announcing in July that he was pulling the plug on his USD 44 billion purchase of the company following a complex, volatile, months-long courtship. ALSO READ: Elon Musk has solution for ailing NASA's Artemis 1 mission that will finally land astronauts on moon

Earlier this month, Musk made a suggestion that the acquisition would still go through if the social media business provided details on fake and bot accounts. The shareholder lawsuit was filed in late July and reportedly criticizes Musk for using "lame justifications" to cancel the deal. The five-day trial is due to go ahead beginning October 17 in the Delaware court.

(IANS inputs)

Read More Trending News