Elderly husband's loving care for sick wife on train shows what true love means. Watch

Trending News: In a world where love is often portrayed through grand gestures and material possessions, it is heartwarming to witness true love in its purest form. Recently, a video of an elderly couple went viral and melted the hearts of millions of people around the world. The video was shared by singer and Indian Idol 5 runner-up, Rakesh Maini, on his Instagram page.

The video shows an elderly man feeding his sick wife on a train journey. The husband's love and care for his wife are evident as he patiently feeds her, takes her to the toilet, and tucks her in bed for the night. Rakesh Maini was so moved by the sight of this couple's true love that he couldn't help but share it with the world.

The video has garnered over 7.7 million views, and the comments section is filled with messages of admiration and inspiration. People have expressed their awe and respect for the couple's unwavering commitment to each other. Comments like "This is what true love looks like" and "May God give him a long life" show the impact this video has had on people's hearts.

Watch the viral video of elderly couple's heartwarming moment on train here:

The video is a reminder that true love knows no bounds and can be found in the simplest of moments.

