Cute dog plays fetch alone in subway station, melts hearts everywhere. Watch

Trending News: In today's world, where everything seems to be going wrong, a small video featuring a cute dog has managed to steal the show and become the talk of the town. The internet is abuzz with a video that showcases a small dog playing fetch all by itself in a European subway station. Watching the video, you can see the dog launching the ball down the stairs and running after it with enthusiasm. The video is not only adorable but also heartwarming, as it shows how even a little furry friend can bring so much joy into our lives.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and has garnered over 13k views and 700 likes. It has also received many comments from people who couldn't help but gush over how cute the dog was. One of the comments reads, "For all the #doglovers of the #DogsofTwittter. Not seen such a beautiful thing in a long time. Tnx for sharing. @prerna394." Another person wrote, "He knows step walking is good."

The video has become a source of inspiration and a reminder that we can always find happiness in small things, even when life gets tough. This video is a perfect example of how animals can bring so much joy and happiness into our lives, and how they have a unique ability to teach us valuable lessons.

Watch the viral video of dog playing fetch alone in subway station here:

