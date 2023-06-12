Bride rides scooty without helmet, Delhi Police responds with savage video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bride rides scooty without helmet

Trending News: The Delhi Police once again showcased their social media skills by sharing a road safety advisory on Twitter in a creative manner. On Saturday, they posted a video reminding people about basic traffic rules and the consequences they would face if they didn't follow them. The video featured a bride riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, solely for the purpose of gaining likes on her Instagram reel.

The police department accompanied the video with a caption that read, "Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe." The first half of the video depicted a woman dressed in a golden lehenga, adorned with jewellery, riding a scooty without a helmet. The second half of the video displayed a challan (traffic ticket) dated June 10, showing a fine of Rs 6,000 for breaking two rules - riding a two-wheeler without a helmet (Rs 1,000 fine) and driving without a license (Rs 5,000 fine).

Twitter users appreciated the ‘savage’ approach taken by the Delhi Police. One user suggested, "Much needed! With repeated offenses, book them under the relevant IPC." Another user commented, "Impressive way of sharing a clear message with the general public." A third user praised their sense of humour, while someone else expressed admiration by saying, "What a wonderful and innovative way to explain the consequences of an offense."

Watch the viral video here:

