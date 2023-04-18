Bournvita rejects health influencer's claims of high sugar content in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bournvita rejects health influencer's claims

Trending News: Bournvita, a health drink brand owned by Mondelez India, has denied the claims made by a social media influencer regarding the high sugar content of their product. The influencer, Revant Himatsingka, claimed in a video that Bournvita contained sugar, cocoa solids, and a cancer-causing colourant.

In response, Bournvita stated that the video posted by Himatsingka was "unscientific" and made "false and negative inferences". The company said that the video has created "panic, anxiety, and questions the trust that consumers have bestowed on brands like Bournvita." The company also clarified that its product adheres to quality standards and complies with the laws of the land, and has been scientifically formulated by a team of nutritionists and food scientists.

The video posted by Himatsingka was deleted after being served a legal notice by the company, but it had been widely circulated on social media platforms and garnered millions of views.

The health influencer deleted the video after the legal notice and posted a statement on Instagram which said, "I have decided to take down the video across all platforms after receiving a legal notice from one of India's biggest law firms on 13th April 2023. I apologize to Cadbury for making the video. I did not plan or intend to infringe any trademark or defame any company nor do I have the interest or resources to participate in any court cases and I request MNCs to not take this forward legally."

Bournvita further stated that all the necessary nutritional information is mentioned on the pack for consumers to make informed choices, and all claims are verified and transparent with regulatory approvals.

The company highlighted that every serving of 20 gm of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one and a half teaspoons, and is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children. The company added that the colourant, caramel colour (150 C), is within permissible limits as per guidelines defined by regulations, and all ingredients are safe and approved for use.

