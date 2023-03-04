Bill Gates learns how to give tadka to khichdi from Smriti Irani. Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : @SMRITIIRANI Bill Gates learning how to make tadka for khichdi from Smriti Irani

Trending News: Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for frequently sharing interesting posts on her social media that attract a lot of attention. Recently, she shared a video of herself with Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, creating a buzz on Twitter. The video was part of the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign and featured the billionaire trying his hand at cooking and learning how to give tadka to khichdi.

In the video, Bill Gates can be seen adding ingredients to a pan while the BJP leader swiftly pours the tadka on top of the khichdi and the two stir it together. Bill Gates also takes a few bites of the dish. Irani shared the video on her social media with the caption, "Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!" The video has been viewed over 464k views, 11k likes and several comments.

Many of Smriti Irani's followers appreciated the video and commented positively on it. One person joked, "Now this Khichdi will be called as Microsoft Khichdi." Another person wrote, "This is great. India has untapped potential in its traditional vegetarian meals. It should be projected to the world." A third person noted, “Tadka is important in Khichdi."

Watch the viral video of Bill Gates learning how to make tadka for khichdi from Smriti Irani here:

