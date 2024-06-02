Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail, sent to judicial custody till June 5 in Delhi excise policy scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the Tihar jail.

Delhi excise policy scam case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (June 2) surrendered at the Tihar jail in the national capital after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case ended on June 1. He was granted the relief for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

He earlier offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Sunday after visiting the Raj Ghat. From the temple, Kejriwal left for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office on Rouse Avenue Road where addressed the party workers and leaders.

The AAP national convenor was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta.

Delhi CM sent to judicial custody till June 5

Delhi Court has sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5 (Wednesday). The Court noted the ED recently moved an application seeking the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal. The application was pending as he was on interim bail.

Today after his surrender, the application was taken by the Duty Judge of Rouse Avenue Court. The concerned Judicial decided to send him to judicial custody till June 5.

Delhi CM released from Tihar Jail on May 10

Delhi CM Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 (Friday) on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court (SC) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1 (Saturday), the day the seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.

Delhi BP protest at Raj Ghat

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the Raj Ghat against Kejriwal. Members of the party were seen being detained by police.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said, "On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court."

"Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 pm. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar," the chief minister said.

"All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind," he added.

