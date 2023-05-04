Baby crawls on stage from crowd at K-pop concert, idol hands him to mother. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Baby crawls on stage from crowd at K-pop concert

Trending News: Have you heard about the K-pop concert in Seattle where a baby stole the show? Yep, you read that right. During an NMIXX performance, a little baby managed to crawl its way onto the stage, much to the surprise of the performers and the crowd. Kyujin, a member of the South Korean girl group, was in the middle of her set when she suddenly spotted the tiny intruder and quickly rushed to pick up the adventurous infant before any mishaps could happen.

A video of the incident went viral on Twitter, with one concert-goer capturing the heartwarming moment and the crowd's reaction as the baby was returned to its mom. But wait, there's more. According to the same Twitter user, the baby had been sleeping peacefully in its stroller for most of the show, with noise-cancelling headphones on. But as soon as the music started, the baby woke up and was keen to get in on the action.

Unfortunately, not everyone was amused by the surprise appearance of the baby. Some Twitter users criticized the parent for bringing the infant to a concert, saying it was irresponsible to let the little one near the stage and that it could have been dangerous. But others thought the baby looked like it was having the time of its life.

Watch the viral video of baby crawling on stage from crowd at K-pop concert here:

In another video posted on Twitter, Kyujin can be seen playing with the baby and even trying to keep her from crawling back onto the stage, although it's unclear if this was before or after the initial incident.

