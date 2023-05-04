Angry passenger tries to jump out of plane after punching flight attendant. Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE passenger tries to jump out of plane after punching flight attendant

Trending News: A viral video has emerged of an incident on a United Airlines flight bound for Texas. According to reports, a passenger identified as Cody Benjamin Lovins allegedly punched a flight attendant before attempting to jump out of the emergency exit as the plane was about to take off. The incident was captured on camera by a fellow passenger, Naya Jimenez, who reported that Lovins became upset after his wife was asked to move from Jimenez's assigned seat.

When a flight attendant intervened, Lovins allegedly became angry and began hitting her. He then ran towards the emergency exit and successfully opened it, prompting the flight attendants and passengers to pull him back to safety. The video has elicited various reactions from people who have seen it. Some have expressed concern about the increasing incidents of disruptive behaviour on flights.

Others have criticized Lovins for his actions and blamed him for endangering the lives of other passengers. United Airlines has also reacted to the incident, calling it "unacceptable" and banning Lovins from its future flights. The airline has praised its team for their professionalism and commitment to the safety of their customers and employees.

