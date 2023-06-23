Anand Mahindra shares inside look and musical highlights from Biden-Modi state dinner. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Musical highlights from Biden-Modi state dinner

Trending News: The recent state dinner held by US President Joe Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 was attended by a prestigious group of guests. Among them was Anand Mahindra, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group, who had the opportunity to witness some remarkable moments during the event. Excited about his experience, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share videos and pictures from the state dinner.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra mentioned that the dominant theme of the evening, besides the delicious cuisine, was music. He shared videos showcasing various musical performances that captivated the attendees. One video featured the US Marine band playing the patriotic song "Ae mere watan ke logon," while another showcased the incredible skills of virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell. Additionally, the business tycoon shared a clip of an A Capella group called Penn Masala from U Penn.

Take a look at the Twitter thread here:

Since sharing these tweets a few hours ago, the billionaire's posts have garnered numerous likes and reactions from Twitter users. Netizens expressed their appreciation for the beautiful moments that showcased the global recognition of India's culture and talent. One individual thanked the industrialist for sharing these affirming moments on the international stage, while another commented on the goosebumps-inducing scenes that made them proud as Indians.

