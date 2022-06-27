Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child has got netizens worrying about star kids: 'Ab Taimur ka kya'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Memes surface on social media after Alia Bhatt reveals to be pregnant

Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy on social media surprising the fans. Alia, 29, took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir, 39. "Our baby. Coming soon," the Gangubai Kathiawadi star captioned the photo. Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. They are also set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, scheduled to be released on September 9.

Alia and Ranbir's baby news receives a warm welcome

There is no doubt that Alia and Ranbir's baby is the first thing that the internet wants to lay its eyes on. Many other popular star kids who are internet favourites are Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam. Now, with Alia and Ranbir's baby joining the list of celebrity kids, many shared memes on how the popularity charts would go for a toss.

Internet shares memes on Bollywood star kids

Given the internet's obsession with Bollywood star kids, memes were quick to float when the news of Alia's pregnancy came forward. Many internet users defended Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone against the trolls. One Twitter user said, "Alia is pregnant, good for her. But stop putting down Deepika and Katrina for not having kids, stop valuing a woman and a couple based on when they are having kids! These jokes are not even funny, they are derogatory (sic)."

Check out memes on social media after Alia announced her pregnancy.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia Bhatt's next release is Brahmastra Part-I, set to release on September 9. She is also the lead star in Darlings, produced under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. The movie will stream on Netflix and Alia had jetted off to Hollywood to shoot for it before she delivered the good news of her pregnancy to the fans.