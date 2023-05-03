Adorable video of lion cub chilling with wildlife photographer makes netizens go aww. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER lion cub chilling with photographer

Trending News: Lion cubs are simply irresistible! Their fluffy manes, cute little paws, and playful demeanour can melt even the coldest of hearts. And one wildlife photographer's encounter with a lion cub has taken the internet by storm, leaving animal lovers in awe. In a viral video, the photographer can be seen lying on the sand with a camera in hand while an adorable lion cub chills on a chair beside him.

Despite the dangerously close proximity, the two seem to be completely at ease with each other's company. The clip captures a heartwarming moment where the photographer flashes a bright smile while looking directly into the animal's eyes. The caption reads, "The photographer's assistant," and it's easy to see why the video has captured the hearts of millions.

The video has garnered over 6.4 million views and 203k likes with netizens gushing over how relaxed and chilled out the little cub appears to be. Animal lovers have taken to Twitter to express their amazement at the bond between the man and the lion cub. One user commented, "Just a man and his lion friend taking pictures," while another noted, "The cubs of the big cats are really very adorable and naturally likable. They are so much innocent personified."

Watch the viral video of lion cub chilling with wildlife photographer here:

According to reports, the lion cub was brought up in the photographer's backyard and had never accompanied him before. In an interview, the photographer revealed that it was his nephew who captured the special moment when the duo gazed in the same direction. Djamel Hadj Aissa, the photographer from Algeria, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he has received from people all around the world.

Read More Trending News