Vicky Kaushal -Katrina Kaif's wedding hype irks netizens, hilarious memes and trolls videos go viral

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set ti tie the know on December 9. The duo has already reached Jaipur where they will be taking their vows at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Every little details about the much-talked-about wedding is going viral on the internet. From what the celebrity couple will be wearing to the strict rules followed by the guests, the hype around the wedding is unmatchable. While many are enjoying knowing each details, netizens are also irked about how much is being said about the wedding. Everyone's focus is on Vicky and Katrina getting married in a big fat Indian wedding.

Many hilarious memes and troll videos are going viral on the internet in which netizens are making fun of all the security procedure that the guests have to follow in order to attand Vicky and Katrina's wedding. While one Twitter mocked the 'no mobile phone' policy and said that the guests will have to donate their eyes after they have watched the 'royal' wedding, another quipped that the people making the mandap will have their hands chopped just like the workers of The Taj Mahal. Check out the hilarious posts here-

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif along with family and friends reached the wedding destination on Monday night where they were welcomed with grand fireworks. They were offered garlands, and 'tilak' was applied to their foreheads. The sangeet ceremony will start from Tuesday night.

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata. As per the sources, the couple will have a 'sangeet' ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by 'Haldi' ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like 'Sehrabandi' are scheduled. The couple will take 'phere' at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night. The couple will tie the knot in the 'Rajwada' style.