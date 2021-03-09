Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIIR.KAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, fans flood social media with recovery wishes

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor's mother Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her son's health update. Sharing a photo of Ranbir, Neetu wrote: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Reportedly, he is on medication and living in quarantine at home.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her ailing brother.

Commenting on Neetu's post, fans and followers shared their wishes for Ranbir's speedy recovery and soon the actor became one of the top trends on Twitter.

"Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19. Wishing u a speedy recovery as soon as possible," a fan tweeted on the micro-blogging platform. Another wrote, "You mean alot for me.. I have made infinite memories while watching your movies from school days. Your acting has always inspired me to watch movies in theater.. Get well soon and roar like Tiger again."

Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus in December last year while shooting for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh.

On the work front, Ranbir has lately been busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy film "Brahmastra" alongside rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. However, it is being speculated that shoot will be temporarily stalled with the lead actor contracting Covid-19.

Ranbir's next release is "Shamshera" on June 25. The Karan Malhotra film is an action drama co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

--with inputs from IANS