Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPARKJOBS People will die! Twitterati isn't impressed with reopening of Disney World after cases spike in Florida

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, various places are reopening keeping in mind the various precautionary measures. The latest addition to the list was that of Walt Disney World in Florida which opened to the public on Saturday for the first time in months, despite a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US state. Visitors and employees will have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering the parks. However, the idea to open the park in the times when the cases are at the spike in Florida caught the attention of the people online. While pictures and videos of the staff wearing masks for safety were shared but this could not step Netizens from criticizing the decision. Not only this many even pointed out how social distancing norms weren't being followed at the place.

We are ready to welcome guests back to Jurassic Park. ✨ pic.twitter.com/kHSqTpkWSB — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) July 12, 2020

Talking about the cases, Florida has over 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and has more than 300 deaths have taken place in the last three days. If this wasn't enough, 11,000 new cases were reported on the day when the part reopened. Have a look at how Twitterati wasn't impressed at the reopening of the park here:

Meanwhile Disney after they spread the virus even more after reopening Disney World pic.twitter.com/0GYKMTTEML — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) July 12, 2020

Another picture perfect day at Disney World pic.twitter.com/Dk0RvoF0j5 — SockStealer 😷 (@SockStealer) July 12, 2020

🎶 it’s a world of coughing

a world of tears

it’s a world of covid

a world of fears

there’s so much that we share

that it’s time we’re aware

you shouldn’t go to Disney are you out of your goddamned mind 🎶 pic.twitter.com/SEoRDTim3x — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 12, 2020

redub this video with “Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshima” challenge https://t.co/QoUk4xtnfW — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 11, 2020

Oh please stop the bs the vaccine ordered on our children have covid in them now everyone has it in this system MYSTERY SOLVED👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼 — Ginger 🐻🇺🇸sanebear (@Ginger41877629) July 9, 2020

I can’t say how utterly disappointed I am in Disneythey cater to Families and CHILDREN! At what point do they stop with money making and look after the families with CHILDREN?!

Disney World reopens to the general public amid Florida's surge in virus cases https://t.co/8EbU6EsU29 — sweet bee 🌊 (@tdillner) July 12, 2020

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. Other theme parks such as Universal Studios and SeaWorld opened in June. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea reopened on July 1 after the company after Disney decided to resume operations at their Shanghai and Hong Kong parks. Disneyland Paris is also expected to reopen this month.

-With IANS inputs

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage