Tuesday, July 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. People will die! Twitterati isn't impressed with reopening of Disney World after cases spike in Florida

People will die! Twitterati isn't impressed with reopening of Disney World after cases spike in Florida

The idea to open Disney World in the times when COVID-19 cases are at a hike in Florida caught the attention of the people online. While pictures and videos of the staff wearing masks for safety were shared but this could not step Netizens from criticizing the decision. Not only this many even pointed out how social distancing norms weren't being followed at the place.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2020 14:41 IST
People will die! Twitterati isn't impressed with reopening of Disney World after cases spike in Flor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPARKJOBS

People will die! Twitterati isn't impressed with reopening of Disney World after cases spike in Florida

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, various places are reopening keeping in mind the various precautionary measures. The latest addition to the list was that of Walt Disney World in Florida which opened to the public on Saturday for the first time in months, despite a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US state. Visitors and employees will have to wear masks and undergo temperature checks before entering the parks. However, the idea to open the park in the times when the cases are at the spike in Florida caught the attention of the people online. While pictures and videos of the staff wearing masks for safety were shared but this could not step Netizens from criticizing the decision. Not only this many even pointed out how social distancing norms weren't being followed at the place.

Talking about the cases, Florida has over 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and has more than 300 deaths have taken place in the last three days. If this wasn't enough, 11,000 new cases were reported on the day when the part reopened. Have a look at how Twitterati wasn't impressed at the reopening of the park here:

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. Other theme parks such as Universal Studios and SeaWorld opened in June. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea reopened on July 1 after the company after Disney decided to resume operations at their Shanghai and Hong Kong parks. Disneyland Paris is also expected to reopen this month.

-With IANS inputs

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X