Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara opens meme fest, netizens say 'not funny'

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned 10 this year. The film has been on the list of 'most favourite films' of every Bollywood fan. From its dialogues to songs to the chemistry among the actors, the film has been called 'iconic.' Recently, a particular dialogue from the film sparked a meme fest on social media Remember the scene when Hrithik Roshan lashes out at Farhan Akhtar for sleeping with his ex-girlfriend? Well, Hrithik said, "meri girlfriend ke saath involve hona was not funny." Looks like netizens have picked up 'not funny' and have flooded the internet with hilarious memes.

One Twitter user shared the picture of Hrithik Roshan from the scene of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and said, "Ghar pe rehene ki aadat lagwa kar phirse college kholna was not funny" Another tweeted, "Sunday ke baad firrse Monday ka aajana WAS NOT FUNNY"

Another said, "Trial period khatam hone k baad bina bataye paise kaat lena ‘IS NOT FUNNY’." Check out the reactions here-

There were rumours that Zoya Akhtar is planning a sequel to her hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. As the film turned 10, Zoya had shared a picture of the blue convertible car that featured in the multistarrer hit and said, "Time To Take The Car Out Again #znmd #10years #blueconvertible #spanishsky #ontheroad #onlyhappymemories #wheredidthetimego Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!"

However, later the makers announced that is it the time for girls to take the car out. Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. It will be released in 2023.

The film will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' extending the genre to girls this time.