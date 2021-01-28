Bear chases skier down a mountain in Romania| Video

Image Source : TWITTER/@DAVENEWWORLD_2 Bear chases skier down a mountain in Romania

Scary! It was a terrifying moment for a man after a bear chased him as he skied down a snow-covered mountain. The incident took place in Romania and was shared on social media. The short clip of the episode has surfaced on Twitter and is reportedly shot at a ski resort in Predeal.

In the viral video, a man was seen skiing at jet speed down a mountain as a bear chased him. Chairlift passengers coming from the opposite direction watched the ordeal and were left absolutely terrified. The chairlift passengers helped the man by whistling and shouting to scare the bear. The man then increased his speed and skied faster.

Sharing the video, the user wrote "Skier in Romania gets chased by a bear."

"The skier, who at one point ditched his backpack to temporarily distract the bear, safely made it down without being harmed...The young man did the right thing by removing his pack as it bought a little extra time when the bear stopped to investigate it," user added.

Skier in Romania gets chased by a bear pic.twitter.com/WOgtvDQsYn — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 26, 2021

The video left Twitterati scare and terrified. "That is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying. I would be skiing and screaming the whole way down," a user said. Another wrote, "Imagine being on the ski lift, knowing this bear might be waiting for you on your way down the slope."

That is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying. I would be skiing and screaming the whole way down. — Hallowshroud 🏳️‍🌈💛🐝 (@sadoldegoth) January 26, 2021

Bears don't hibernate constantly in Estes Park, Colorado. They wake up & wander around at random times all winter. — Pamela Barone (@pamela_barone) January 27, 2021