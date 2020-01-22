Anand Mahindra shares clever Math shortcut. Even Shah Rukh Khan is impressed

Several other Twitter users too commented on Mahindra's post. Some even shared their ingenous ways to learn Math tables.

Anand Mahindra has doled out another gem from his 'WhatsApp Wonder Box', and this time it is a magical potion for those who suck/sucked at Mathematics. The chairman of the Mahindra Group shared a clever multiplication hack with his followers on Twitter. And it was so impressive that even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could not resist retweeting it.

The tweet has a short video clip, wherein a school teacher describes a clever shortcut to multiply various numbers by nine -- to be more precise, a hack to remember the table of nine.

The fingers on the hand become your calculator. It's unbelievable, and never-heard-before.

"Whaaaat? I didn't know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!" Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Whaaaat? I didn’t know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MtS2QjhNy3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Can't tell you how many of my life's issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

Can’t tell you how many of my life’s issues this one simple calculation has solved wow! Sending it to #byju to include it in their teaching methods. https://t.co/nC8qIojGVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Several other Twitter users too commented on Mahindra's post. Some even shared their ingenous ways to learn Math tables.

Wow sir amazing. 🤗I never thought this can also be a fun trick for multiplication.😀🙏 More School teachers needs to adopt such fun methods to teach kids, so that they learn without any stress and can enjoy as well. By this as school attendance can also be increased. 🙏 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) January 22, 2020

Maths is the language of the universe. pic.twitter.com/stgCMVYO0R — AYUSH DM (@AYUSHDM1) January 22, 2020

I always used this... pic.twitter.com/FAwr0t148X — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 22, 2020

What do you think about the hack?