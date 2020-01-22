Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Anand Mahindra shares clever Math shortcut. Even Shah Rukh Khan is impressed

Anand Mahindra shares clever Math shortcut. Even Shah Rukh Khan is impressed

Anand Mahindra's tweet has a short video clip, wherein a school teacher describes a clever shortcut to multiply various numbers by nine -- to be more precise, a hack to remember the table of nine.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2020 16:58 IST
Several other Twitter users too commented on Mahindra's

Several other Twitter users too commented on Mahindra's post. Some even shared their ingenous ways to learn Math tables.

Anand Mahindra has doled out another gem from his 'WhatsApp Wonder Box', and this time it is a magical potion for those who suck/sucked at Mathematics. The chairman of the Mahindra Group shared a clever multiplication hack with his followers on Twitter. And it was so impressive that even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could not resist retweeting it.

The tweet has a short video clip, wherein a school teacher describes a clever shortcut to multiply various numbers by nine -- to be more precise, a hack to remember the table of nine.

The fingers on the hand become your calculator. It's unbelievable, and never-heard-before.

"Whaaaat? I didn't know about this clever shortcut. Wish she had been MY math teacher. I probably would have been a lot better at the subject!" Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Can't tell you how many of my life's issues this one simple calculation has solved wow!"

Several other Twitter users too commented on Mahindra's post. Some even shared their ingenous ways to learn Math tables.

What do you think about the hack?

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News