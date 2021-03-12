Havells Freshia AP-46 Air Purifier Review

Havells Freshia AP-46 comes with a remote for controlling fan speed, sleep mode and more.

Currently, many Indian cities are facing poor air quality issues due to which residents fall prey to illness. With this in mind, brands like Havells, Dyson, Philips, Xiaomi and others are manufacturing affordable Air Purifiers that can just sit inside your home and purify the air that you are breathing. One such product is the Havells Freshia AP-46.

The Havells Freshia AP-46 is available in India for a price of Rs. 34,295. That is not a small investment, which is why we decided to try it out for you and give you a quick review of how the device performs.

Havells Freshia AP-46 Review

As of now, Havells has four air purifiers to choose from with all of them offering different design language as well as coverage area. While the Freshia AP-58 is the flagship model with a coverage of 54 square meters, our review model Freshia AP-46 can cover 46 square meters.

The Freshia AP-46 comes with True HEPA Technology and a Noiseless AC Motor offering a silent air purification experience. In my experience, I did hear the sound of the Air Purifier’s fans running when my room’s ceiling fan was turned off. However, with the cooling fan turned on, I did not really realize that I have an air purifier lying in my room.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a display on the top.

I did not have any professional-grade equipment to test out the quality of the air that I was breathing but the air in my room did start feeling a bit better around 15-20 mins after I switched on the Freshia AP-46. To tell me the quality level of the air I was breathing, the Freshia AP-46 did have a small display. Besides that, it also had cool looking 3-Color indication lights for PPM level. The lights turned green when the quality was in the safe 1-50 range. It turned orange and red at 51-150 and 151-500 levels, respectively.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The Green light means you are breathing healthy air.

The purifier uses 7 Stages of Filtration, including Pre-Filter, Cold-Catalyst, Activated Carbon, Antibacterial, HEPA, UV and Anion filtration. With this, Havells claims that the Freshia AP-46 can remove 99.99% allergens and it can filter up to 0.3 microns.

I did feel that for the price the Havells Freshia AP-46 could have done better in terms of aesthetics. It does not seem quite appealing neither it gets any smart features like some of the more recent models from other brands.

In a nutshell, if you living in a city like Delhi, you should definitely invest in an air purifier. The Havells Freshia AP-46 works quite well and can be considered if you have decided to go in for one.