Windows users can now edit sent messages on WhatsApp: Know about latest update

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a message editing feature for its Windows beta users. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users now have access to an "edit" action within the message menu which allows them to modify text messages they have sent.

WhatsApp users on the Windows beta version can now take advantage of the message editing feature, which allows them to correct mistakes or update information even after sending a message. However, this editing capability is limited to messages that are edited within 15 minutes of being sent, and it is not possible to edit messages sent from a different device.

The new message editing feature is expected to be useful in situations where users send messages with typos or incorrect information due to typing quickly or relying on autocorrect. Currently, the ability to edit messages is available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows updates. The feature is anticipated to roll out to a wider user base in the coming days.

This announcement follows Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's previous mention of the message editing feature last month. Recently, the platform introduced a crop tool for the drawing editor in its Windows beta version. This tool allows users to crop their images directly within the app.

Furthermore, the company is also introducing a new screen-sharing feature for video calls, on the Windows beta version, As per the reports, beta testers can now share the content of their screen during video calls by selecting the designated option in the video call control panel.

When users activate the screen-sharing feature, they have the choice to share either a specific window or their entire screen with all participants in the video call

