Why YouTube did not choose to release a dedicated app for Vision Pro? 

A report stated that YouTube will be offering an app for the rival headset Meta Quest. Netflix has further confirmed that it will not create a separate app for the device, nor will it be modifying its existing iPad version.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2024 12:04 IST
Youtube
YouTube, a Google-owned video streaming platform has started following the footsteps of Netflix (a streaming giant), as it decided to release a dedicated app for Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset called 'Vision Pro'. Alike Netflix, viewers will have to go to the web browser version to watch the YouTube content.

As per the TechCrunch report, YouTube's spokesperson said, "We're excited to see Vision Pro launch, and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari."

However, YouTube did not reveal the reason behind this decision and it is still unclear if the company is planning to support Vision Pro in the future or not.

The report further said that YouTube will be offering an app for the rival headset Meta Quest. Netflix has further confirmed that it will not create a separate app for the device, nor will it be modifying its existing iPad version.

As per MacStories, a number of other firms, like Meta-owned Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads, might hold off on releasing compatible apps. Among the other apps that are missing, include Roku, YouTube Music, Bumble, Snapchat, Lyft, etc. However, some companies are willing to participate. 

A total of 20 apps, including Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TikTok, Disney+, Max, Peacock and Paramount+, among others, will be the first to offer entertainment experiences on the headset. Apple to launch Vision Pro in the US on February 2.

Apple Vision Pro: Availability and price 

Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro have now begun. The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online, the company said.

ALSO READ: Infinix Smart 8 HD Review: A budget-friendly smartphone under the entry-level segment

Inputs from IANS

