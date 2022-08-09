WhatsApp Update: You can delete your messages within two days after transmitting- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp Update:

WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta has announced that users can now erase messages two days after they are sent.

Whatsapp just announced a modification in the ability to delete messages on Twitter.

The platform wrote on twitter, ‘Rethinking your messages’?, now not a problem as you will have over 2 days of period to delete your messages from your chats after you send them to anyone.

Whatsapp has now allowed users to delete messages up to two days and 12 hours after sending it. Previously, this limit was only upto 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

Admins of groups will soon have the option to erase messages for everyone, thanks to a new feature that will be available on the platform.

A new version of WhatsApp, 2.22.17.12, is being released through the Google Play Beta Program, enabling group administrators to delete any message on behalf of all members.

In preparation for a future app upgrade, the Meta-owned platform is also working on allowing users to edit their text messages.

The messaging platform is now working on a new feature that would allow users to correct any typos after sending a message, according to a screenshot provided by the website recently.

