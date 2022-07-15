What is Active Noise Cancellation ANC, why it's essential feature in earbuds, headphones | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Tech news: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is designed to cancel out some components of ambient sound. The critical word here is active since the technology does not just try and stop the sound.

Instead, it listens to the noises via the headset's microphones and creates a sound wave that cancels the actual sound. The sound is effectively lowered this way.

In the end, you listen to less of the direct noise, and with full and active noise cancellation, you can listen to none. Since the microphones can catch up and undo these frequencies, it works better with steady sounds.

Advantages of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones:

Noise-cancelling headphones improve focus

Noise-cancelling headphones will help you focus more effectively. Concentrating on something is difficult when there's a lot of noise surrounding you. Reduce the voice around you if you want to focus on work, learning, or something else you're doing. This means noise-cancelling headphones can be handy when working in a distracting environment.

Better listening experience

Ever tried to hear music in a crowded place? If you do, you know how annoying and inevitable it is to higher the volume, so you don't hear the sounds around you. Well, noise cancellation feature makes you experience the exceptional musical melody.

Conversations are better

Apart from hearing to music or watching movies in a chaotic setting, placing and responding to phone calls can also be a poor experience. Noise-cancelling headphones can help you block all unwanted background noise around you. It implies that you won't have to leave the mall or the cafe to take a phone call.

Keeps you safe

Noise exposure over long periods has been shown to cause significant health issues, including cardiovascular disease, sleep disorders, depression, hearing loss, tinnitus, etc.

If you have to stay in a noisy area that puts you at risk for these conditions, noise-cancelling headphones are a good pick.

Improves your sleep

A large number of individuals have sleep issues at least once a week. Unwanted noises are one of the most usual causes of these problems. Whether you wake up due to your partner snoring next to you or outside noises, the body's restorative rest is of poorer quality.

The benefit of active noise-cancelling headphones is mainly determined by what you plan to do with them and how you plan to use them.

Noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones won't make a significant difference if you spend your time listening indoors or in quiet surroundings.

