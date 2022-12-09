Twitter to charge more from iPhone users for Blue verification- Buy why?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter made huge news worldwide when Musk announced that they will be charging for Blue tick verification. Since then, the company has been making a lot of moves and changes. Recently, it was highlighted that Musk will be charging extra for those who would like to use Twitter on their iPhones.

It has been reported that those who are signing up for verification may have to pay around $11 per month to the Apple App store, whereas, other users will have to pay around $7.

This is likely to equate to around Rs 900 in Indian currency. But why did Musk even take such a decision?

Musk’s owned platform was in the news recently, where it was highlighted that Apple is planning to remove the platform from the store. To such a statement, Musk stated that he will start his own smartphone line if needed. But later, he met with Tim Cook to solve the concern.

Although there is a certain irony here, Twitter will be charging for a slightly altered service which is free for the users. And that change arguably will make Twitter verification less valuable for some users, compared to the other users, from a status perspective.

