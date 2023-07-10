Threads surpass 100 million user sign-ups amid Twitter's traffic decline

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads to cross 100 million users as Twitter traffic dips

Meta's newly launched social media platform, Threads, is poised to cross the significant milestone of 100 million user sign-ups, coinciding with Twitter's decline in traffic. The app, available on iOS and Android, was introduced globally just last week and has swiftly climbed to the top position among free apps on the App Store.

According to reports, the number of accounts on Threads has already surpassed 97 million, as evident from the number of badges displayed on Instagram profiles, denoting the users' joining dates on the platform. With the current rate of user adoption, Threads is on track to achieve the impressive milestone of 100 million users in the near future.\

Threads demonstrated remarkable growth within hours of its launch, with 2 million sign-ups recorded in a mere two hours. The momentum continued, as the app reached 10 million users within seven hours and an astounding 30 million users in just 12 hours.

Image Source : FILEThreads Apps

Matthew Prince, the CEO of IT service management company Cloudflare, recently highlighted Twitter's declining domain name system (DNS) ranking through a graph shared on Twitter, indicating diminishing popularity for the platform from January to the present.

ALSO READ: Amazon India to unveils around 10 new smartphone during the Prime Day 2023

Clarifying Meta's intentions, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, affirmed that Threads aims not to replace Twitter but rather serve as a public square for communities on Instagram and Elon Musk's platform. It aims to provide a less hostile and more welcoming environment for conversations, catering to individuals and communities who never fully embraced Twitter's dynamics.

However, despite its rapid rise, Threads currently lacks several features found on established platforms. These include direct messages, a "Following" feed, a complete web version, a chronological feed, and more. Nevertheless, the app's popularity underscores the growing demand for alternative platforms that offer unique experiences and cater to specific community needs, highlighting the evolving landscape of social media.

ALSO READ: YouTube tests AI-generated quizzes to enhance learning experience: Details

In conclusion, Threads' imminent achievement of surpassing 100 million user sign-ups, coupled with Twitter's decline in traffic, marks a significant shift in the social media landscape. As Meta's latest venture gains traction, it demonstrates the demand for platforms that provide a distinct alternative to traditional social media while catering to specific community preferences.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News