These Google Pixel models have started receiving Android 13 Updates- Know more

Google has announced that it has started rolling out the latest Android 13 OS update to its Pixel smartphones. The annual update for the Pixel smartphone debuted a little early than its usual launch timings.

Android 13 OS update and downloads are available for the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Google’s latest Android 13 beta update has been made to the Material You theme- which has been supported by the third-party app icons. Also, the Pixel device will get the latest media player update which will automatically change its theme- on the basis of the music playing experience or by podcast playing experience.

This might interest you that the latest Android 13 OS will bring the Pixel device users a perk to assign specific languages for the specific apps, and also, the Bedtime mode will get the dark theme mode.

Google has further added features which are said to be similar to those that are available in Apple devices- the handset will feature support for spatial audio, with head tracking. This feature will let the user experience the sound which comes from a fixed point while wearing compatible headphones.

The latest update of Pixel will not enable the apps to get access to the entire media library in order to share one item. Also, the entire clipboard history will get automatically cleared “after a fixed period of time”- at the time of copying the sensitive data like email, login credentials or phone number.

