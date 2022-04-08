Tata Neu app: Users complain of teething troubles on first day

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PLAY Tata Neu

Tata Group launched its Neu- super app yesterday with full excitement. Unfortunately on its first day itself, the app started to face a number of glitches.

Since the time of the announcement, the device has received more than 5 lakh downloads from Google Play Store. But it has been reported that the users are facing some technical difficulties in signing in, along with delayed response time.

Yesterday, the social media was flooded with the launch news of the most awaited app of Tata Group, and today, again social media is receiving a number of complaints mentioning Neu's search engine to be slower than the most used eCommerce players- Flipkart and Amazon.

Tata Neu has been reportedly launched to become the most popular super consumer app, targeting to overtake the popularity of Amazon and Reliance. The platform has been addressing 12 segments including electronics, hotels, grocery, beauty, entertainment, flights, health, luxury, cricket and others.

Other competitor companies like Paytm, Amazon and Reliance Jio already have their super apps in the Indian market- providing services like content streaming, payments, shopping, groceries, travel bookings etc.

(With inputs from IANS)