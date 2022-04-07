Tata Neu Launched- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PLAY Tata Neu Launched

Its been in talking that Tata Group has launched its new ‘Tata Neu’ super app which will offer a wide range of services including UPI payments, shopping for groceries, hotel or flight booking, and more.

The app was initially accessible to only Tata employees across the nation. Tata started advertising the super app publicly for the first time during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The app is now available for everyone.

What is new in Tata Neu?

The user will be rewarded with NeuCoins every time they make any purchase by using the ‘Neu’ app where 1 NeuCoins will be equal to Re 1. Users will be able to redeem those NeuConis to redeem any service in the future.

Where is the app available?

Users can download the Neu app from Google Play Store as well as from the Apple App Store.

What does it offer?

Tata Neu app will be offering rewards to the user on every transaction. You may think of it is like Google Pay, but it does not offer rewards on every transaction, but Neu will do it, as committed.

How to use NeuCoins?

To use NeuCoins, users will have to download Tata Pay to make the purchases. Tata Pay is another application that works just like Amazon Pay or Paytm wallet.

What else can users do with Neu App?

Users can also make UPI payments from the Tata Neu app. Furthermore, they can pay at the Kirana store too, by just scanning the QR code (as we do it with Google Pay or PayTM).

People can send & transfer money to themselves, check balances, manage autopay, request money, and more.