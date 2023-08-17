Samsung's mobile business chief reveals plans for foldable tablet launch

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung set to introduce foldable tablet, says mobile business leader

Samsung Electronics is reportedly gearing up to launch a foldable tablet, according to TM Roh, the president and head of the MX Business at Samsung. In an interview with The Independent, Roh indicated that the company's foldable technology will extend beyond smartphones and enter other categories such as tablets and PCs. He highlighted the suitability of the foldable format for tablets, drawing parallels with traditional reading and writing tools like books and notebooks that can be folded and made more portable. He stressed that the concept of folding items for convenience and safety has a deep-rooted place in human history and nature.

Roh emphasized Samsung's commitment to investing substantial resources into developing foundational technology for foldable devices and ensuring that they bring meaningful innovation to consumers. He mentioned that once Samsung believes the product is ready to provide significant value to users, the company intends to introduce them. This move comes after Samsung recently unveiled its latest generation of foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, aiming to enhance the foldable experience with slimmer, lighter, and faster devices.

ALSO READ: Global Illumination joins OpenAI in recent acquisition for product advancements

TM Roh's statements suggest that Samsung envisions a future where the foldable technology that has been successfully applied to smartphones will find its way into other devices such as tablets and laptops. The company seems to be aligning its strategy with the versatility and adaptability that foldable designs can offer across various product categories, aiming to provide consumers with innovative solutions to meet their needs.

ALSO READ: Jio, Airtel and Vi offer affordable postpaid choices for consumers

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News