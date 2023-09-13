Salesforce introduces 'Einstein 1': An AI platform for customer-centric enterprises

Follow us on Image Source : SALESFORCE Salesforce

Salesforce, a leading enterprise software company, has unveiled "Einstein 1," an AI-powered platform designed to empower customer companies to safely harness data and create low-code AI-powered applications while revolutionizing CRM experiences.

The cornerstone of this announcement is the introduction of the Einstein 1 Data Cloud, seamlessly integrated with the Einstein 1 Platform. This integration enables customers to establish unified customer profiles by connecting various data sources and infusing AI, automation, and analytics into every aspect of the customer experience.

Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO of Salesforce, highlighted the significance of this development, stating, "Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs, and deliver amazing customer experiences."

In a customer-centric move, Salesforce has made Data Cloud accessible to every customer with Enterprise Edition or above at no cost. This offering enables customers to ingest, harmonize, and explore their data using Data Cloud and Tableau, empowering them to leverage the full potential of their data across all business functions and initiate their AI journey.

A standout feature of this release is "Einstein Copilot," a conversational AI assistant. This virtual assistant is designed to enhance user productivity by facilitating natural language interactions and providing reliable answers based on secure proprietary company data sourced from Data Cloud. Additionally, Einstein Copilot takes proactive measures and suggests options beyond the user's initial query, such as offering recommended action plans after sales calls or checking order statuses.

Salesforce also introduces the "Einstein Copilot Studio," which assists companies in developing a new generation of AI-powered applications. This studio empowers businesses to create custom prompts, skills, and AI models for tasks like expediting sales deals, optimizing customer service, auto-generating personalized websites based on browsing history, and converting natural language prompts into code.

Currently, Einstein Copilot is in a pilot phase, while Einstein Copilot Studio is scheduled for a pilot launch in the fall of 2023. Salesforce's commitment to enhancing AI capabilities and democratizing access to data underscores its dedication to providing innovative solutions for its customers and enabling them to excel in the digital era.

