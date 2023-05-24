Microsoft launches Jugalbandi, an AI-driven chatbot for rural India: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft launches Jugalbandi, an AI-driven chatbot for rural India

Microsoft, in collaboration with AI4Bharat and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, has launched Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven multilingual chatbot accessible via WhatsApp which aims to provide personalized assistance and bridge the information gap for rural areas in India that have limited access to government welfare activities and media penetration. According to Microsoft, the chatbot has been designed to ensure data security through Azure OpenAI Service and leverages the Indian government's databases, offering a reliable and responsible platform.

The new AI chatbot is developed by AI4Bharat and powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, It utilizes language models and generative AI tools to understand user queries in multiple languages, whether spoken or written. It retrieves information from government programs, typically available in English, and presents it back to users in their local language.

During the Microsoft Build 2023, CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the potential impact of Jugalbandi, stating that it could make a difference to billions of people in a matter of days and weeks, rather than years and centuries. He underscored the importance of protecting fundamental rights through this diffusion of technology.

"I tested this when I visited India recently and I had two realisations. First, that we can build things can make a difference to 8 billion people and not just a small group of people and this diffusion will be able to take place in just days and weeks rather than years and centuries, said Satya Nadella during the introduction of Jugalbandi.

He also shared a video on Twitter with a caption stating, "The rate of diffusion of this next generation of AI is unprecedented, but what's even more remarkable is the sense of empowerment it has already brought to every corner of the world, including rural India."

In addition, Microsoft emphasized the potential of Jugalbandi in India, citing its ability to overcome the language barrier for the majority of the population that doesn't speak English. The chatbot's success stories range from helping students secure scholarships to assisting farmers in pension applications.

However, It is also noted that Jugalbandi does face challenges, including the tendency to generate convincing yet false answers, referred to as hallucination. This is due to the probabilistic nature of AI models, which can make errors.

ALSO READ: Apple's Annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 to start from June 5: What to expect?

ALSO READ: Microsoft introduces AI powered features in Windows 11: Know everything

Latest Technology News